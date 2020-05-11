Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Royal Gold (RGLD) and Great Panther Silver (GPL)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Royal Gold (RGLD) and Great Panther Silver (GPL).

Royal Gold (RGLD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on Royal Gold today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.39, close to its 52-week high of $138.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Royal Gold with a $119.13 average price target.

Great Panther Silver (GPL)

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Hold rating on Great Panther Silver today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -16.4% and a 24.5% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Sierra Metals, and Newrange Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Great Panther Silver is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.15.

