Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Pembina Pipeline (PBA), Stantec (STN) and B2Gold (BTG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Pembina Pipeline (PBA), Stantec (STN) and B2Gold (BTG).

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report released yesterday, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline, with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.5% and a 36.4% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Birchcliff Energy, Canadian Natural, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pembina Pipeline is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.58, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$56.00 price target.

Stantec (STN)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.35, close to its 52-week high of $31.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is ranked #879 out of 5917 analysts.

Stantec has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.41.

B2Gold (BTG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury reiterated a Buy rating on B2Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 69.9% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on B2Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.12.

