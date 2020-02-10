Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Patterson-UTI (PTEN) and Roxgold (OtherROGFF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Patterson-UTI (PTEN) and Roxgold (ROGFF).

Patterson-UTI (PTEN)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Patterson-UTI on February 6 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.38, close to its 52-week low of $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.5% and a 28.3% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Baker Hughes Company, and US Silica Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Patterson-UTI with a $8.04 average price target, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

RBC Capital analyst Wayne Lam, CFA maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold on February 5 and set a price target of C$1.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.72.

CFA has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3695 out of 5882 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $1.13 average price target.

