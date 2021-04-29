Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Olin (OLN), Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and Avantor (AVTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Olin (OLN), Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and Avantor (AVTR).

Olin (OLN)

In a report released today, Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Olin, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.14, close to its 52-week high of $43.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.0% success rate. Yefremov covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Pq Group Holdings, and Eastman Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Olin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.78, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Axalta Coating Systems, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.63, close to its 52-week high of $32.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 74.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as ICL-Israel Chemicals, Eastman Chemical, and Chemours Company.

Axalta Coating Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.20.

Avantor (AVTR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant maintained a Buy rating on Avantor today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.07, close to its 52-week high of $33.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Pacific Biosciences, and NanoString Tech.

Avantor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.80, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.