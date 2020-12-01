Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Nutrien (NTR), Ero Copper (OtherERRPF) and First Quantum Minerals (OtherFQVLF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nutrien (NTR), Ero Copper (ERRPF) and First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF).

Nutrien (NTR)

In a report released today, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Nutrien, with a price target of C$41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.33, close to its 52-week high of $49.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 63.9% success rate. Parkinson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutrien is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.08.

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

National Bank analyst Shane Nagle maintained a Hold rating on Ero Copper today and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 73.3% success rate. Nagle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ero Copper with a $19.07 average price target, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$22.50 price target.

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals today and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.25, close to its 52-week high of $14.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 60.7% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Quantum Minerals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.22, a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$33.00 price target.

