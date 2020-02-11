Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Novagold Resources New (NG) and Royal Gold (RGLD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Novagold Resources New (NG) and Royal Gold (RGLD).

Novagold Resources New (NG)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Novagold Resources New, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.01, close to its 52-week high of $9.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Novagold Resources New has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Royal Gold (RGLD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on Royal Gold today and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 34.9% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Royal Gold with a $117.80 average price target, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on February 6, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

