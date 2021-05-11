Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: McEwen Mining (MUX) and Charlotte’s Web Holdings (OtherCWBHF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on McEwen Mining (MUX) and Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF).

McEwen Mining (MUX)

In a report released today, Joseph Reagor from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on McEwen Mining, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Reagor is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 41.1% success rate. Reagor covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, New Pacific Metals, and Lake Resources NL.

McEwen Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.88, representing a 54.1% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings, with a price target of $3.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #666 out of 7499 analysts.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.