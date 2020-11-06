Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Livent (LTHM) and Linde (LIN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Livent (LTHM) and Linde (LIN).

Livent (LTHM)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Livent today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.85, close to its 52-week high of $12.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Livent with a $9.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, Thorsten Strauss from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Hold rating on Linde, with a price target of EUR194.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $249.76, close to its 52-week high of $260.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is ranked #6331 out of 7028 analysts.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $281.13, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR224.87 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.