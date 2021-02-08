Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Linde (LIN) and LANXESS (OtherLNXSF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Linde (LIN) and LANXESS (LNXSF).
Linde (LIN)
UBS analyst Geoff Haire maintained a Buy rating on Linde on February 5 and set a price target of EUR255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $256.21, close to its 52-week high of $274.58.
Haire has an average return of 19.7% when recommending Linde.
According to TipRanks.com, Haire is ranked #6317 out of 7283 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $288.50 average price target, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
LANXESS (LNXSF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Georgina Iwamoto maintained a Sell rating on LANXESS yesterday and set a price target of EUR49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.85, close to its 52-week high of $80.55.
According to TipRanks.com, Iwamoto is ranked #1347 out of 7283 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on LANXESS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.94.
