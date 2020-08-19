Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Jaguar Mining (OtherJAGGF), CES Energy Solutions (OtherCESDF) and West Fraser Timber Co (OtherWFTBF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Jaguar Mining (JAGGF), CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) and West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF).

Jaguar Mining (JAGGF)

PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson maintained a Buy rating on Jaguar Mining today and set a price target of C$0.85. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.64, close to its 52-week high of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 57.8% and a 73.5% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jaguar Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.55, which is a -18.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Laurentian Bank of Canada also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$0.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

In a report released today, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on CES Energy Solutions, with a price target of C$1.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 41.6% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Precision Drilling, and Gibson Energy.

CES Energy Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.15, a 56.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.40 price target.

West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF)

In a report released today, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on West Fraser Timber Co, with a price target of C$85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for West Fraser Timber Co with a $57.48 average price target, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$82.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.