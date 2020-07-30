Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: First Quantum Minerals (OtherFQVLF), OceanaGold (OtherOCANF) and Cameco (CCJ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF), OceanaGold (OCANF) and Cameco (CCJ).

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed maintained a Hold rating on First Quantum Minerals today and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.7% and a 35.6% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudbay Minerals, Lundin Mining, and Ivanhoe Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Quantum Minerals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.81, implying a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$14.00 price target.

OceanaGold (OCANF)

PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson maintained a Buy rating on OceanaGold today and set a price target of C$5.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.1% and a 77.6% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OceanaGold with a $3.33 average price target, a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

Cameco (CCJ)

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cameco, with a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.1% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Trilogy Metals, and Teck Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cameco with a $12.36 average price target, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

