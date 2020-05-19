Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: First Majestic Silver (AG) and Southern Copper (SCCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on First Majestic Silver (AG) and Southern Copper (SCCO).

First Majestic Silver (AG)

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on First Majestic Silver, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 52.4% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Majestic Silver with a $8.33 average price target, representing a -13.0% downside. In a report issued on May 15, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$10.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Southern Copper (SCCO)

UBS analyst Andreas Bokkenheuser maintained a Buy rating on Southern Copper today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Bokkenheuser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 54.2% success rate. Bokkenheuser covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeport-McMoRan, Steel Dynamics, and Ternium SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Southern Copper with a $30.40 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.