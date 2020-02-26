Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Denbury Resources (DNR), Oceaneering International (OII) and Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Denbury Resources (DNR), Oceaneering International (OII) and Pan American Silver (PAAS).

Denbury Resources (DNR)

In a report released today, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Denbury Resources, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.84, close to its 52-week low of $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 37.3% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Denbury Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.35, a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Oceaneering International (OII)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Oceaneering International yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.11, close to its 52-week low of $11.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.4% and a 26.3% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oil States International, and Superior Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oceaneering International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.33, close to its 52-week high of $26.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 51.3% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pretium Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.12, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on February 19, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

