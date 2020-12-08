Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Corteva (CTVA), Newmont Mining (NEM) and Pretium Resources (PVG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Corteva (CTVA), Newmont Mining (NEM) and Pretium Resources (PVG).

Corteva (CTVA)

In a report issued on December 4, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Corteva, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.94, close to its 52-week high of $39.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 64.9% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Corteva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Newmont Mining (NEM)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Newmont Mining yesterday and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Newmont Mining with a $78.47 average price target, which is a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Pretium Resources (PVG)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Hold rating on Pretium Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Pan American Silver, and Centerra Gold.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.