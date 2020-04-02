Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Halliburton (HAL)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Halliburton (HAL).

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.62, close to its 52-week low of $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -18.5% and a 32.9% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Cleveland-Cliffs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.90.

Halliburton (HAL)

In a report released today, Sean Meakim from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Halliburton, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.45, close to its 52-week low of $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Meakim is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 45.0% success rate. Meakim covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Oil States International, and Baker Hughes Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Halliburton with a $12.63 average price target, which is an 85.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

