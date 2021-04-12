Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Hecla Mining Company (HL).

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

In a report released today, Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, and First Quantum Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrick Gold with a $29.61 average price target, implying a 39.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Hecla Mining Company (HL)

In a report released today, Ryan Thompson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hecla Mining Company, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 61.0% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Torex Gold Resources, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Hecla Mining Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.44, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.75 price target.

