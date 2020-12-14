Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Huntsman (HUN) and Olin (OLN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Huntsman (HUN) and Olin (OLN).

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained a Hold rating on Archer Daniels Midland today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.36, close to its 52-week high of $52.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 69.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Archer Daniels Midland with a $53.29 average price target.

Huntsman (HUN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Angel Castillo maintained a Buy rating on Huntsman today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.22, close to its 52-week high of $26.58.

Castillo has an average return of 15.3% when recommending Huntsman.

According to TipRanks.com, Castillo is ranked #6539 out of 7142 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntsman is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.18, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on December 8, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Olin (OLN)

In a report released today, Neel Kumar from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Olin, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.84, close to its 52-week high of $24.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 46.7% success rate. Kumar covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Westlake Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Olin with a $24.29 average price target, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on November 30, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

