Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Apache (APA) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Apache (APA) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC).

Apache (APA)

In a report issued on January 27, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Apache, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.3% and a 33.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apache with a $31.70 average price target, which is a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 39.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Denbury Resources.

Marathon Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.44, implying a 41.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MPC: