Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Anglogold Ashanti (AU), Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Anglogold Ashanti (AU), Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC).

Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

In a report issued on May 10, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Anglogold Ashanti, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 58.9% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Gold Fields, and FRESNILLO.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anglogold Ashanti is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

In a report issued on May 10, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Barrick Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.85, a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Warrior Met Coal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.67, a 40.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, B.Riley Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.