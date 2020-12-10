Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Alamos Gold (AGI), Canopy Growth (CGC) and Great Bear Resources (OtherGTBAF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alamos Gold (AGI), Canopy Growth (CGC) and Great Bear Resources (GTBAF).

Alamos Gold (AGI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Alamos Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 61.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alamos Gold with a $13.17 average price target.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.20, close to its 52-week high of $29.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 52.8% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Canopy Growth has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.09.

Great Bear Resources (GTBAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Buy rating on Great Bear Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$23.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.86.

MacKenzie has an average return of 104.7% when recommending Great Bear Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is ranked #481 out of 7139 analysts.

Great Bear Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.53.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.