Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) and Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) and Fulgent Genetics (FLGT).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reiterated a Sell rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 64.7% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Baxter International, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $146.42 average price target.

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Hold rating on Acadia Healthcare yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 58.7% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, Encompass Health, and Tenet Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acadia Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Hold rating on Fulgent Genetics yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 69.3% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phibro Animal Health, Idexx Laboratories, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fulgent Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.33.

