Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) and Evolus (EOLS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) and Evolus (EOLS).

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.3% and a 36.9% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $12.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Evolus (EOLS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on Evolus today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.71, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.0% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Evolus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.