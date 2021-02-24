Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Xencor (XNCR) and Masimo (MASI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Xencor (XNCR) and Masimo (MASI).

Xencor (XNCR)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Xencor, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, and Alnylam Pharma.

Xencor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.33, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Masimo (MASI)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Masimo today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $248.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masimo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $298.33.

