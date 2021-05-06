Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Xencor (XNCR) and Glaukos (GKOS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Xencor (XNCR) and Glaukos (GKOS).

Xencor (XNCR)

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xencor, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 39.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xencor with a $53.00 average price target.

Glaukos (GKOS)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Glaukos. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.44, close to its 52-week high of $99.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Organogenesis Holdings.

Glaukos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $90.00.

