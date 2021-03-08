Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Wave Life Sciences (WVE) and Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Wave Life Sciences (WVE) and Hookipa Pharma (HOOK).

Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Hold rating on Wave Life Sciences on March 4 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.1% and a 23.1% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wave Life Sciences with a $17.80 average price target, an 87.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma on March 4 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 47.2% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Hookipa Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

