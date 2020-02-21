Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN), Beyondspring (BYSI) and Agenus (AGEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN), Beyondspring (BYSI) and Agenus (AGEN).

VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on VistaGen Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 44.1% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VistaGen Therapeutics with a $1.00 average price target.

Beyondspring (BYSI)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Seattle Genetics, and ImmunoGen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring with a $33.33 average price target, an 88.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Agenus (AGEN)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Agenus today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.9% and a 35.2% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Portola Pharma.

Agenus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, representing a 56.7% upside. In a report issued on February 18, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

