Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Viewray (VRAY) and Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Viewray (VRAY) and Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA).

Viewray (VRAY)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Viewray today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 61.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Viewray has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Tiziana Life Sciences, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.02, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tiziana Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

