Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Urogen Pharma (URGN) and Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Urogen Pharma (URGN) and Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX).

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 42.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urogen Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.50, a 79.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright downgraded Springworks Therapeutics to Hold, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.21, close to its 52-week high of $42.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, CytomX Therapeutics, and Y-Mabs Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Springworks Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

