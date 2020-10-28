Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: uniQure (QURE) and Gilead Sciences (GILD)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on uniQure (QURE) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).
uniQure (QURE)
Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Hold rating on uniQure today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.18.
According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.8% and a 30.9% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.75.
Gilead Sciences (GILD)
Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.01, close to its 52-week low of $59.40.
According to TipRanks.com, Syed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Coherus Biosciences, Unity Biotechnology, and Wave Life Sciences.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.38, a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.
