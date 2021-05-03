Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Thermo Fisher (TMO), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Seagen (SGEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Thermo Fisher (TMO), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Seagen (SGEN).

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

In a report issued on April 29, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners assigned a Buy rating to Thermo Fisher, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $470.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 69.7% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

Thermo Fisher has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $542.86, implying a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $540.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals on April 30 and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $218.20, close to its 52-week low of $202.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Theravance Biopharma, and Assembly Biosciences.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $272.00, implying a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

Seagen (SGEN)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Seagen on April 29 and set a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $143.76, close to its 52-week low of $134.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 56.8% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagen with a $182.54 average price target, representing a 33.8% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $213.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.