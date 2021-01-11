Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Thermo Fisher (TMO), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Adocia (OtherADOCY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Thermo Fisher (TMO), Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Adocia (ADOCY).

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

In a report released today, Derik De Bruin from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $512.30, close to its 52-week high of $532.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Bruin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 63.1% success rate. Bruin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Exact Sciences, Personalis, and Seer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Thermo Fisher with a $534.08 average price target, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $556.00 price target.

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on Eli Lilly & Co today and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $166.41, close to its 52-week high of $173.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 48.0% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eli Lilly & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $181.91.

Adocia (ADOCY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Adocia today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 52.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adocia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

