Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Galapagos (GLPG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Galapagos (GLPG).

Tenet Healthcare (THC)

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenet Healthcare with a $33.67 average price target.

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.84, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 65.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Galapagos with a $141.54 average price target, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

