Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Teleflex (TFX), Sanofi (OtherSNYNF) and Neurocrine (NBIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Teleflex (TFX), Sanofi (SNYNF) and Neurocrine (NBIX).

Teleflex (TFX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex today and set a price target of $445.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $398.66, close to its 52-week high of $414.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teleflex with a $450.75 average price target, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on January 27, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

Jefferies analyst Peter Welford maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi today and set a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.28.

Welford has an average return of 7.1% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Welford is ranked #529 out of 7271 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.45, which is a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR93.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Annexon Biosciences, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.79, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

