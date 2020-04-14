Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Teleflex (TFX), Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Delta 9 Cannabis (OtherVRNDF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Teleflex (TFX), Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF).

Teleflex (TFX)

In a report released yesterday, Kristen Stewart from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Teleflex, with a price target of $334.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $321.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Stewart is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 61.2% success rate. Stewart covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleflex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $380.00.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

In a report released yesterday, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 29.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Bausch Health Companies.

Coherus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Hold rating on Delta 9 Cannabis today and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is ranked #1638 out of 6408 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Delta 9 Cannabis with a $0.42 average price target.

