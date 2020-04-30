Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Teladoc (TDOC), LivaNova (LIVN) and Theratechnologies (THTX)

Catie Powers- April 30, 2020, 6:30 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Teladoc (TDOC), LivaNova (LIVN) and Theratechnologies (THTX).

Teladoc (TDOC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc yesterday and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 59.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teladoc with a $151.95 average price target, a -13.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

LivaNova (LIVN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Hold rating on LivaNova yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LivaNova with a $76.50 average price target.

Theratechnologies (THTX)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Theratechnologies, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 41.4% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theratechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.68, implying a 127.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts