Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: T2 Biosystems (TTOO), American Renal Associates Holdings (ARA) and Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on T2 Biosystems (TTOO), American Renal Associates Holdings (ARA) and Myovant Sciences (MYOV).

T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on T2 Biosystems, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 65.5% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Exact Sciences, and Thermo Fisher.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T2 Biosystems with a $3.50 average price target, representing a 59.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Renal Associates Holdings (ARA)

Truist Financial analyst David S Macdonald maintained a Hold rating on American Renal Associates Holdings today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.58, close to its 52-week low of $5.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Macdonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 65.7% success rate. Macdonald covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Option Care Health, and Molina Healthcare.

American Renal Associates Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

In a report released today, Ami Fadia from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Myovant Sciences, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Myovant Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.