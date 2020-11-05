Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: SurModics (SRDX) and Insulet (PODD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SurModics (SRDX) and Insulet (PODD).

SurModics (SRDX)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on SurModics today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SurModics with a $62.00 average price target.

Insulet (PODD)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Insulet. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $248.55, close to its 52-week high of $255.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Insulet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.46, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

