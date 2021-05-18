Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Steris (STE) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Steris (STE) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

Steris (STE)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Steris. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $195.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Steris with a $231.00 average price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.29, close to its 52-week low of $34.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 36.8% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $82.58 average price target, implying a 127.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

