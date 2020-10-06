Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) and ImmunoGen (IMGN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) and ImmunoGen (IMGN).

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.1% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as OncoSec Medical, Mesoblast, and Soligenix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sorrento Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Hold rating on ImmunoGen today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Revolution Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.55, a 75.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

