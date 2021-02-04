Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF) and Qiagen (QGEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) and Qiagen (QGEN).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

Bernstein analyst Lisa Bedell Clive maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.95, close to its 52-week high of $54.70.

Clive has an average return of 13.2% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Clive is ranked #4166 out of 7271 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.03, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR54.00 price target.

Qiagen (QGEN)

Warburg Research analyst Ulrich Huwald maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen yesterday and set a price target of EUR46.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.63, close to its 52-week high of $56.10.

Huwald has an average return of 32.3% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Huwald is ranked #6522 out of 7271 analysts.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.91.

