Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Selecta Biosciences (SELB), Insulet (PODD) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Selecta Biosciences (SELB), Insulet (PODD) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC).

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 43.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selecta Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.80, implying a 208.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Insulet (PODD)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Insulet, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $220.42, close to its 52-week high of $228.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 51.8% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Insulet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $223.15, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

In a report released today, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.39, close to its 52-week high of $191.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $180.14 average price target, implying a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.