Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Seagen (SGEN) and Agios Pharma (AGIO)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Seagen (SGEN) and Agios Pharma (AGIO).
Seagen (SGEN)
Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Seagen yesterday and set a price target of $208.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.23, close to its 52-week low of $134.51.
According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 47.5% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.
Seagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $185.92.
Agios Pharma (AGIO)
Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Hold rating on Agios Pharma yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.78, close to its 52-week high of $58.93.
According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 44.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agios Pharma with a $60.80 average price target.
