Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: SCYNEXIS (SCYX) and Esperion (ESPR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on SCYNEXIS (SCYX) and Esperion (ESPR).

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 32.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SCYNEXIS is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.25, which is a 275.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Esperion (ESPR)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Esperion, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 35.4% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esperion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.00, implying an 110.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $45.00 price target.

