Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and BioVie (BIVI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and BioVie (BIVI).

Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Sangamo Biosciences, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 48.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sangamo Biosciences with a $20.00 average price target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.60, close to its 52-week low of $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 36.2% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $20.11 average price target, implying a 130.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

BioVie (BIVI)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on BioVie, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioVie is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00.

