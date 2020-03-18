Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.25, close to its 52-week low of $26.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.83.

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

In a report released today, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Orchard Therapeutics, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.37, close to its 52-week low of $6.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Wave Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orchard Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50, implying a 366.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

