Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Perrigo Company (PRGO), Cantel Medical (CMD) and Amgen (AMGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Perrigo Company (PRGO), Cantel Medical (CMD) and Amgen (AMGN).

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.4% and a 40.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Perrigo Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cantel Medical (CMD)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cantel Medical. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Cantel Medical has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $58.00.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Amgen. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $248.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $266.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.