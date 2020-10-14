Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Perrigo Company (PRGO) and UnitedHealth (UNH)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Perrigo Company (PRGO) and UnitedHealth (UNH).
Perrigo Company (PRGO)
Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.12.
According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.2% and a 41.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Perrigo Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.00.
UnitedHealth (UNH)
Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $321.85, close to its 52-week high of $328.17.
According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.6% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.
UnitedHealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $351.37, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.
