Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Penumbra (PEN), Insulet (PODD) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Penumbra (PEN), Insulet (PODD) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE).

Penumbra (PEN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Penumbra today and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $280.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 52.8% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penumbra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $275.00.

Insulet (PODD)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Insulet, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $260.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 59.2% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Hold with an average price target of $281.40.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.62, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 49.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Hold with an average price target of $44.15, a 70.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

