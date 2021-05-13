Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) and Graybug Vision (GRAY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) and Graybug Vision (GRAY).

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

PDS Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.15.

Graybug Vision (GRAY)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Graybug Vision, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 38.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graybug Vision is a Hold with an average price target of $4.75, representing a 20.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

