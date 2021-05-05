Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), Globus Medical (GMED) and Varex Imaging (VREX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), Globus Medical (GMED) and Varex Imaging (VREX).

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.25, representing a 35.6% upside. In a report issued on April 21, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

Northland Securities analyst Jason Wittes maintained a Buy rating on Globus Medical today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.64, close to its 52-week high of $73.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 61.4% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Stereotaxis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Globus Medical with a $76.22 average price target, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Varex Imaging (VREX)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Varex Imaging, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.98, close to its 52-week high of $26.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 55.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Varex Imaging with a $42.00 average price target.

